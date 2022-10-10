CDC FORCED to release Adverse Events statistics, Australia passes FORCED vaccinations, and more! - #93

"Safeguarding individual rights demands constant legal, social, and political struggle against government censorship, coercion, and mandates. If your government can coerce you to receive an unwanted medical procedure, the promise of individual rights and freedom is illusory."
So, why did the CDC want to hide these records from the public?
Victory for Lawyer, Aaron Siri, who has finally obtained the reports that the CDC didn’t want you to see. 7.7% of 10 million had to seek medical care post inject. A staggering 25% missed work and had some serious event affecting their normal lives. V-safe records only contain information of 10 million people. Compared to the billions of people have taken these experimental gene therapies.
All of this and more on today's episode of The Jonathan Kogan Show!
