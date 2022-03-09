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Wowie Zowie. Dave met JFK Jr in New York years ago. He descibes what it must have been like for JFK Jr at that time. I never thought about this but all I can say now is Wow.
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82 views • March 09, 2022
I am one of those Dave talks about about where we were when JFK was assassinated . I was in the 8th grade at Rogers Jr High School in Long Beach. It was either recess or lunch time because we were all outside. I was at the bike racks. I will never forget it. I remember when Ruby shot Oswald. That was on TV at the time.
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