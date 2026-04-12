Audio of IRGC Navy warning the US ships - US Navy will start a blockade to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Audio of IRGC Navy warning the US ships.

Adding:

🔺Press TV's investigation found the US attempt to be an extremely high-risk move that could have easily turned into a disaster for the US & its military.

🔺The destroyers were only a few minutes away from complete destruction after Iranian cruise missiles locked onto the vessel & attack drones were deployed.

🔺When the 2 destroyers & the accompanying fleet reached the mouth of the Persian Gulf, Iran's cruise missiles locked onto them, & the destroyers were given only 30-minutes to turn back. The vessels immediately retreated.

🔺They had attempted to use electronic warfare tactics, including turning off its position reporting system, in a bid to deceive the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps naval forces.

🔺By spoofing their identity, they sought to present themselves as commercial vessels belonging to Oman, purportedly engaged in coastal transit in the southern part of the Sea of Oman, the investigation revealed.

🔺The destroyers also chose a route very close to the coast & through shallow waters, taking a high risk to pass through this route & enter the Persian Gulf through concealment, deception, expecting that Iranian forces might be negligent during the ceasefire

🔺The IRGC naval forces, while patrolling around Fujairah, had already detected the deception & taken swift action.

🔺USS Frank Peterson first tried to continue on its course but immediately realized that cruise missile radars had locked onto it, & it was stopped by IRGC vessels.

🔺Simultaneously, IRGC drones flew over the 2 destroyers. USS Peterson then received a notification on int'l channel 16 that it must either turn back & leave the area within 30 minutes or it would become a target of the Iranian Armed Forces.

🔺As the destroyer insisted on continuing, a final warning was issued to it, such that the destroyer was only minutes away from being destroyed

🔺According to the investigation, the conversation between the IRGC naval forces operator & the US destroyers indicates their full compliance with the IRGC's warning

🔺The investigation further revealed that the failed OP was specifically designed to exploit the ceasefire in order to test the readiness of Iran's naval forces.

🔺It also sought to have an impact on the negotiators in Islamabad, where high-stakes Iran-US talks were underway under Pakistani mediation.

🔺 According to findings of the investigation, the operation of the 2 US destroyers failed & was defeated in achieving both goals.

🔺Support helicopters were also flying above destroyers. Simultaneously with the warning to these 2 destroyers, all vessels in the area were warned to stay at least 10 miles away from them so that if they were targeted by the IRGC, the surrounding vessels would not be harmed.

🔺The investigation also noted that the high-risk & botched US OP was the result of the expulsion of top military generals from the army on the orders of Pete Hegseth in recent days.

@PressTV

Adding:

The US Navy will start a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's 2 Posts sent back to back this morning, I could only get 1 to fit, link to the other below:

@realDonaldTrump

So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the US Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any & all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach an “ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT” basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, & Leaders of Countries, especially the USA, will never be extorted. I have also instructed our Navy to seek & interdict every vessel in Int'l Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft & Radar are useless, Khomeini, & most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition. Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money &, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally &, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED & LOADED,” & our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran! President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116391828823240211





https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116391830634836370