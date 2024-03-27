Create New Account
Agent of the Garter: Adolf Hitler
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
If you want to understand World War II, you must know about the internal war within Pharaoh's Nobility and its three parties, namely the Royalists, the Republicans and their Compromise between the two of them by the name of the Order of the Garter; only then you will understand, how Hitler betrayed the German people and their Nobility. The Templars used the Garter as a Trojan Horse for their base in the Alps by the name of Switzerland.

Keywords
switzerlandadolf hitlerorder of the garter

