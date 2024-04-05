BRITAIN IN PALESTINE 1917-1948 - Mini Documentary

The Balfour Declaration was a public statement issued by the British Government in 1917 during the First World War announcing its support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, then an Ottoman region with a small minority Jewish population. The declaration was contained in a letter dated 2 November 1917 from the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Lord Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community, for transmission to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland. However, following the 1936-1939 Arab revolt in Palestine, and as worldwide tensions rose in the buildup to the Second World War, the British Parliament approved the White Paper of 1939 – their last formal statement of governing policy in Mandatory Palestine – declaring that Palestine should not become a Jewish State and placing restrictions on Jewish immigration. The British considered this consistent with the Balfour Declaration's commitment to protect the rights of non-Jews, but many Zionists saw it as a repudiation of the declaration.1 On 15 May 1948, Britain gave up her mandate, leaving the Jews and the Arabs to fight it out in the war that followed

