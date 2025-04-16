Global Economic Decoupling and Trade Embargo

The U.S. dollar’s supremacy is under pressure as nations quietly pivot away—China dumps Treasuries for gold, and regional trade blocs bypass the greenback. Trump’s push to re-anchor the dollar to gold could redefine global finance, but is the world already moving toward a soft embargo against the U.S.?





Is this the end of globalist control, or just the beginning of a multipolar system?





