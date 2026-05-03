Wilkerson, Duduman, Jackson, 1968 Norwegian: Testing Prophecies

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The Bible commands us to test prophets and prophecies.
Today, we'll test David Wilkerson, Dumitru Duduman, John Paul Jackson, and a 1968 prophecy from Norwegian woman as if they are one prophecy.
1973 Prophecy - The Vision by David Wilkerson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_R9I-qQEbs&t=267s
Dumitru's Dreams/Visions https://handofhelp.com/visions_dumitru.php
Babylon USA Documentary Testimony Dumitru Duduman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fo936nODuII
John Paul Jackson The Coming Perfect Storm (Full) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzPJjOzZorg
1968 Prophecy by 90-Year-Old Norwegian Woman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k0ua9rOfLk