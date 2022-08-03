They Voted Hell No': Sebelius Notes Kansas Abortion Vote Crossed Party Lines

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Kathleen Sebelius, former governor of Kansas, talks about the extremely high turnout in the vote on whether to amend the Kansas state constitution to ban abortion, and how votes supporting abortion rights appear to outnumber Democratic voters, suggesting a bipartisan rejection of a more stringent abortion ban.