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Let's Talk Astrology - More Discussion about Saturn in Aquarius
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30 views • May 14, 2021
Freedom lovers, today we discuss what Saturn in Aquarius means for you. I will discuss the Portsmouth, NH Patriots--Living and Dead. I will discuss how Saturn in Aquarius is activating smart people to get off the couch and start getting involved in local and state government. I will also talk about the newspaper that defined freedom of religion for the colonies-- Herald of the Gospel Liberty.
Our website; Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Contact Us: [email protected] or [email protected]
@astrology @saturninaquarius #freedomofreligion
Our website; Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Contact Us: [email protected] or [email protected]
@astrology @saturninaquarius #freedomofreligion
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