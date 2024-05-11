Depopulation by Unconventional Warfare - Max Igan

Max Igan
May 9, 2024
Fundraiser for my friend Nedal in Gaza
https://www.gofundme.com/f/4-generations-of-palestinian-family-live-in-shack
Australian police shoot dead teen after stabbing attack that has ‘hallmarks of terrorism’
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/australian-police-shoot-dead-teen-after-stabbing-attack-that-has-hallmarks-of-terrorism/ar-BB1lQxLK
Israeli organ-trafficking network busted in Turkey
https://thecradle.co/articles-id/24729
Man wrongly identified as Bondi Junction killer on social media asks police to consider prosecutions
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/man-wrongly-identified-as-bondi-junction-killer-on-social-media-asks-police-to-consider-prosecutions/ar-BB1m0oUE
Inside the Gaza ceasefire deal that was accepted by Hamas but rejected by Israel
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/inside-the-gaza-ceasefire-deal-that-was-accepted-by-hamas-but-rejected-by-israel/ar-BB1lXU4X
Gazans take to the streets to celebrate a possible ceasefire
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/gazans-take-to-the-streets-to-celebrate-a-possible-ceasefire/vi-BB1lUUrl
Israeli forces say they have control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/israeli-forces-say-they-have-control-of-gaza-side-of-rafah-crossing/ar-BB1lWFYX
Israeli military "claims" 20 Hamas terrorists ‘eliminated’ and several terror tunnels located in Rafah
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/israeli-military-claims-20-hamas-terrorists-eliminated-and-several-terror-tunnels-located-in-rafah-offensive-update/ar-BB1m16I2
Pilot says Chemtrails are a Necessary Evil
https://rumble.com/v4rtugq-pilot-says-chemtrails-are-a-necessary-evil.html
Automakers Are Sharing Consumers’ Driving Behavior With Insurance Companies
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/11/technology/carmakers-driver-tracking-insurance.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4u04mi-depopulation-by-unconventional-warfare.html
