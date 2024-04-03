The Dog Says My Brother Won't Talk To Me Anymore I Before & After Ep 99

Kritter Klub





Mar 27, 2024





The Noorungyi brothers were closely related to each other. However, because they were stray and had to be rescued by the center, the younger one became wary of everything around him. To help him raise his social skills, the behaviorist became involved. Find out how the brothers change!





[Credit Music♪]

브금대통령

-그때의 우리 : 두번째 이야기

• [브금대통령](감성/아련/Love) 그때의 우리 : 두번째 이야기/...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzLS5ojPdis