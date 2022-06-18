"Johnny English" meets James O'Keefe #TwitterExposed — SMMS remake of "Organically — James O'Keefe, Project Veritas, Stand Up NY"

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From Sat. M.M. Sad. Methinks it's absurd.
>> https://www.bitchute.com/video/VQ4N7GP3c9Oy/ >>
While rewatching https://www.bitchute.com/video/61INwD6qRESq/, I had a most ridiculous idea. Here it is, implemented.
The song is: Robbie Williams "Man For All Seasons" (featured in the "Johnny English" movie) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFCCf9Fz7iQ
But the chorus and thereafter only applies across the pond, so I cut them out.
P.S. did you know James O'Keefe's middle name is Edward?