"Johnny English" meets James O'Keefe #TwitterExposed — SMMS remake of "Organically — James O'Keefe, Project Veritas, Stand Up NY"

From Sat. M.M. Sad. Methinks it's absurd.

>> https://www.bitchute.com/video/VQ4N7GP3c9Oy/ >>

While rewatching https://www.bitchute.com/video/61INwD6qRESq/, I had a most ridiculous idea. Here it is, implemented.

The song is: Robbie Williams "Man For All Seasons" (featured in the "Johnny English" movie) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFCCf9Fz7iQ

But the chorus and thereafter only applies across the pond, so I cut them out.

P.S. did you know James O'Keefe's middle name is Edward?