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Naval blockade and clash between the US and China! Iranian professor: ‘Trump is moving towards the destruction of the global economy’ (The Great Reset)! Von der Leyen accelerates plans to abolish the veto right in the EU! Head of the European Defence Agency: compulsory military service must be introduced due to a lack of volunteers! Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations: “Large-scale military preparations in anticipation of an EU war against the Russian Federation”! Protests in Ireland against the EU agenda continue to grow, bringing the Irish government to its knees!