The Great Warning (Illumination of Conscience)

The Warning is a Gift from God for His childrenA Great Plan of SalvationA Wake Up Call to each soul, to recognize how God see's our soul.A gift of Great Love through His SpiritFor more information please see the linkPRAYER FOR CONVERSION OF FAMILIES DURING THE WARNINGChildren of God, prepare every day for the Warning for it can happen at any time. O dear sweet Jesus. I beg for Mercy for the souls of my family. (name them here). I offer You my sufferings, my trials and my prayers to save their souls from the spirit of darkness. Let not one of these, your children, denounce You, or reject your Hand of Mercy. Open their hearts to entwine with your Sacred Heart, so that they can seek the forgiveness necessary to save themselves form the fires of Hell. Give them the chance to make amends, so that they can be converted with the rays of your Divine Mercy. Amen.SAVE SOULS DURING THE WARNINGO God the Almighty Father, on behalf of your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, and in commemoration of His death on the Cross to save us from sins, I beg You save souls who cannot save themselves and who may die in mortal sin during the Warning. In atonement for the sufferings for your beloved Son, I urge You to forgive those who are unable to seek redemption because they will not live long enough to ask Jesus, Your Son, for mercy to free them from sin. Amen.FOR SOULS AFTER THE WARNINGO sacred Heart of Jesus, show mercy to all of us poor sinners. Enlighten those hearts of stone, so desperate in their quest for guidance. Forgive them their iniquities. Help them, through your love and mercy, to find ti in their hearts to grasp your great gift of redemption. I implore You, forgive all souls who reject the Truth of God. Cover them with your Light, dear Jesus. So that it will blind them to the wickedness and snares of the devil, who will try to cut them off from You, to eternity. Amen.