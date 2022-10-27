How NYC Won the War on Crime | Beyond the Cover

Selwyn Duke, a longtime writer for The New American, grew up in New York City. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, he recalls how the city’s crime rate surged when criminals felt they could commit serious crimes and get away with it, and then plummeted when the policies were changed. Of course, the crime rate is skyrocketing once again in NYC, but Duke explains how the same policies that were so successful in fighting crime in the 1990s can be applied once again.





To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/





To read Selwyn Duke’s article “How NYC Won the War on Crime” in the October 31, 2022 issue of The New American, visit https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3820/page/242787.





The John Birch Society, the parent organization of The New American, has long had a “Support Your Local Police — and Keep Them Independent!” campaign. To learn more, visit https://jbs.org/sylp/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com