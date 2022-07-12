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Atty Bobbie Anne Cox - "Stopping Quarantine Camps in the USA"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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88 views • July 12, 2022

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On July 12, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Atty Bobbie Anne Cox

Topic: "Stopping Quarantine Camps in the USA"


Web: www.UnitingNYS.com

Telegram: Uniting NYS


BIO:

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox is the attorney who is suing New York's Governor and Health Department over their unconstitutional isolation and quarantine regulation.  She is representing a group of NYS Legislators together with a citizens' group called Uniting NYS.  This is not only the first lawsuit of its kind in the country, but also the only one of its kind in the country!



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837



Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Keywords
healthfreedompoliticsfamilytruthfaithgovernmentjusticejudicialexecutivequantumnursepro-bonobobbieannecox
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Privacy Policy