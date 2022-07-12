Atty Bobbie Anne Cox - "Stopping Quarantine Camps in the USA"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On July 12, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Atty Bobbie Anne Cox
Web: www.UnitingNYS.com
Telegram: Uniting NYS
BIO:
Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox is the attorney who is suing New York's Governor and Health Department over their unconstitutional isolation and quarantine regulation. She is representing a group of NYS Legislators together with a citizens' group called Uniting NYS. This is not only the first lawsuit of its kind in the country, but also the only one of its kind in the country!
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Dr.
Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path