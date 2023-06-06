Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Everything You Wanted to Know About Rendlesham Forest But Were Afraid to Ask
35 views
channel image
The Cosmic Switchboard
Published Yesterday |

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/06/06/rendlesham-forest-secrets/ Everything you wanted to know about Rendlesham Forest but were afraid to ask. Larry Warren and Steve LaPlume return to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about key aspects of the Rendlesham Forest Incident (RFI) Larry shares a shocking revelation about an audiocassette of a hypnotic regression he did with Bud Hopkins. There were some problems with Larry's audio.

Keywords
aliensalienmind controlciaufosmufonhypnosisorbsmissing timeufo sightingsunderground baseskidnappeddruggedmen in blackunderground basejames bartleylarry warrenufo rendlesham foreststeve laplumeufo crashestime distortionsgeometrical patternsmemory amnesiamemory erasurememory tampering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket