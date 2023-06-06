Part 2:
https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/06/06/rendlesham-forest-secrets/
Everything you wanted to know about Rendlesham Forest but were afraid to
ask.
Larry Warren and Steve LaPlume return to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to
talk about key aspects of the Rendlesham Forest Incident (RFI) Larry
shares a shocking revelation about an audiocassette of a hypnotic
regression he did with Bud Hopkins.
There were some problems with Larry's audio.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.