TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, The "Cloward Piven pivotal Agenda for US!", Oct. 9, '22

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd hr. (9 Oct 2022) with Prof. James Fetzer. Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney. ...

Wayne Root has laid out "the big picture" in a clear and concise fashion that leaves no doubt about the state of the world and what's really going on here (wrong here) in the USA.

The Cloward-Piven plan calls for overwhelming the welfare state with massive migration in order to create chaos, which is to be salvaged by governmental intervention to provide guaranteed basic incomes for everyone, which makes everyone beholden to the state and in the position of being serfs and slaves.

This is an extremely lucid depiction of where things stand... = ...w/o freedom!

The GOP plans to review the actions of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, who (from published books to which he made contributions) committed treason by deliberately disobeying orders from the President of the United States, who was his Commander-in-Chief.

The damage done to the Armed Forces of the United States by indoctrination in Critical Race Theory and transgender awareness (by creating a "woke" military) has weakened the ability of the nation to defend itself from foreign threats but also for use against this tyrannical American government's domestic enemies!

Steve Bannon forthrightly declares that the public has the duty to destroy the Democrat Party at the midterm elections in November.

Meanwhile, the damage done by the (Pfizer untested, esp.) vax and mandates continues to grow statistically to a breathtaking extent, where 80% of the nation's population may have been vaxxed / booosted and now are likely expected to suffer from any one of a myriad of health consequences!