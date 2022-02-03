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Paying Attention Can Drastically Enhance Your Life, And This Author Can Prove It.
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10 views • February 03, 2022
The human attention span is an incredibly complex system, and it seems that now more than ever, society’s ability to focus is becoming increasingly challenging.
This “attention crisis” has piqued the interest of Johann Hari, a New York Times Best Selling Author who just released his new book, Stolen Focus. Stolen Focus examines why our attention is collapsing, and what we can do to get it back. Johann Hari did extensive research in the writing of this book and has developed a new relationship with his own attention as a result.
Listen now to learn about:
1) Why the things that require deep focus seem to be getting harder and harder.
2) Practical ways to hack human attention.
3) What is damaging our attention.
4) Hear about all of this and more in this informative episode jam-packed with incredible insight on human focus, and how to properly nurture it.
You can get your own copy of Stolen Focus here, and visit Johann hari.com to find out more about Johann Hari’s work.
Listen to Johann Hari here: https://bit.ly/3KXa4FP
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr
This “attention crisis” has piqued the interest of Johann Hari, a New York Times Best Selling Author who just released his new book, Stolen Focus. Stolen Focus examines why our attention is collapsing, and what we can do to get it back. Johann Hari did extensive research in the writing of this book and has developed a new relationship with his own attention as a result.
Listen now to learn about:
1) Why the things that require deep focus seem to be getting harder and harder.
2) Practical ways to hack human attention.
3) What is damaging our attention.
4) Hear about all of this and more in this informative episode jam-packed with incredible insight on human focus, and how to properly nurture it.
You can get your own copy of Stolen Focus here, and visit Johann hari.com to find out more about Johann Hari’s work.
Listen to Johann Hari here: https://bit.ly/3KXa4FP
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr
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