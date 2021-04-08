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Kevin J. Johnston Officially Enters The Calgary Mayor Race!
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31 views • April 08, 2021
It's official! The papers are signed, the staff at Elections Calgary have accepted the signatures and NOW KEVIN J. JOHNSTON IS OFFICIALLY A MAYORAL CANDIDATE!
It's time to shake this town's very foundations and return it to it's former glory!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
It's time to shake this town's very foundations and return it to it's former glory!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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