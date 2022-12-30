Russian Paratroopers from Ivanovo - Congratulate Children in Kherson region on upcoming New Year..

Paratroopers from Ivanovo congratulate children in Kherson region on upcoming New Year
🎅 Russian servicemen played the roles of magicians and the symbol of the New Year: the Grandfather Frost.
🎁 Personnel have brought over 500 sweet gifts to be delivered to kindergartens and schools of Kherson region.
