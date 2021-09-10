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NY Gov. Hochum: Stop your tantrums: Get the vaccine
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74 views • September 10, 2021
The Good Mama Hochul talks to Father Fauci and agrees that everybody ought to be vaccinated, get their booster shots, and mask up. Mama knows best, she reveals, explaining that when her 4-year old daughter threw a tantrum, not wanting to wear shoes to day care, Mama made her do it; it was for her own good, and she got over it. Good Mama Hochum offers insight into her understanding about what she thinks of those objecting to vaccines and masks: they are four-year-olds throwing tantrums because they don’t know what’s good for them. As she says, she’s “not afraid to do it.” If she had the authority that disgraced Gov. Cuomo had, she’d mandate vaccinations for all New Yorkers. It’s “not a problem” for her. She’s prepared to do “whatever’s necessary.” And Good Father Fauci tells Good Mama Hochul what’s necessary. (music from the 1950's TV show, "I Remember Mama")
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