© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus finds a paralyzed man and tells him to get up and walk, and he does so! The Jewish Rabbis want to persecute Jesus for doing this good deed.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 16, 2021
Jesus finds a paralyzed man by a pool waiting futilely to gain his healing, Jesus tells the man to get up and walk. He does so! The man tells the Jewish Rabbis who then want to persecute Jesus for healing on the Sabbath.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.