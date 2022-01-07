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X22 Report A 01. 06. 22.
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260 views • January 07, 2022
Ep. 2670a - The [CB] Pushing Hard To Shut It All Down, Big Fail
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The fake news is now pushing the narrative that the economy is going to be ok, we will see no inflation and everything will go back to the way it was under Trump. Remember the Biden admin talked to the MSM and told them to spin the economic news. The [CB] is trying to shutdown alternative currencies, big fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The fake news is now pushing the narrative that the economy is going to be ok, we will see no inflation and everything will go back to the way it was under Trump. Remember the Biden admin talked to the MSM and told them to spin the economic news. The [CB] is trying to shutdown alternative currencies, big fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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