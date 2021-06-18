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Best Flat Earth Video Ever- pt 1
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205 views • June 18, 2021
10 Minutes that will open your mind- Each other part will open it even more-- NOBODY can Argue This Flat Earth Materials & Evidence--------
Anyone that sees 3 to 5 parts and says they are still a glober is a total liar or and idiot-
Anyone that sees 3 to 5 parts and says they are still a glober is a total liar or and idiot-
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