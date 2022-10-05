If everything around your home were to crumble to pieces tomorrow

Create New Account
Surviving Hard Times
Published 2 months ago

Growing up in the mountains of North Carolina with little money, limited access to resources, and annual unforgiving ice storms, preparing for everything was a way of life for Joseph Lynch.


But it wasn’t until around 2012 that he really started analyzing the uncertainty of the modern world and his place within it, and as a result, taking preparation more seriously.

Whether it’s a recession, a natural disaster, a global conflict, food shortages, another pandemic-like situation, or anything else that might threaten the wellbeing of you and your family, stocking up on both knowledge and physical goods could prove to be life-saving.
agricultureplantsfungus

