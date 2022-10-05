If everything around your home were to crumble to pieces tomorrow

Growing up in the mountains of North Carolina with little money, limited access to resources, and annual unforgiving ice storms, preparing for everything was a way of life for Joseph Lynch.





But it wasn’t until around 2012 that he really started analyzing the uncertainty of the modern world and his place within it, and as a result, taking preparation more seriously.





Whether it’s a recession, a natural disaster, a global conflict, food shortages, another pandemic-like situation, or anything else that might threaten the wellbeing of you and your family, stocking up on both knowledge and physical goods could prove to be life-saving.