"This is WAY WORSE than Elon Musk's Twitter Files, GET READY" Fmr FBI Whistleblower | Redacted News

A whistleblower confessed to journalist Michael Shellenberger that the government is indeed censoring Americans under the guise of “anti-disinformation” and that they know it’s illegal. Shellenberger is calling this the CTIL Files. He claims that these revelations are even worse than the Facebook and Twitter Files, which were bad enough. The groups used tactics such as discrediting individuals and even tried calling for “banks to cut off financial services to individuals who organize rallies or events.” It's bad and the media silence on the matter is even worse.



