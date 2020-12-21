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5 Steps to Accelerate in the New Year
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45 views • December 21, 2020
Copyright © Prophet Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/5-steps-to-accelerate-in-the-new-year/
"In this episode of Spirit Connection, I’m going to give you some tips — including some powerful biblical principles — that will help you get a revelation for your new year and create a revolution in your life starting in 2021!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/5-steps-to-accelerate-in-the-new-year/
"In this episode of Spirit Connection, I’m going to give you some tips — including some powerful biblical principles — that will help you get a revelation for your new year and create a revolution in your life starting in 2021!"
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