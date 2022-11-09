Final Persecution

Final PersecutionIn episode 49 we see how the commandment-keeping people of God are receiving prominence in the news, just as it was prophesied. We also discuss what the Roman Church has to say about this group of "fundamentalists" who do not wish to return to her fold.
