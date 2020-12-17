BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 78 - PROF JEAN-BERNARD FOURTILLAN EXPOSES MASSIVE COVID LIE WORLDWIDE IS PUT IN MENTAL HOSPITAL
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2379 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • December 17, 2020
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution.

PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 78 - Prof Jean-Bernard Fourtillan Exposes Massive Covid Lie Worldwide is Put in Mental Hospital

The people in this World must start fighting back!... the MSM and radio stations all need to be surrounded for perpetuating A GLOBAL LIE !

Prof Jean-Bernard Fourtillan is once again one of the worlds leading professionals with the EVIDENCE we are all being lied to and who did what and WHEN!

Please share this far and wide be relentless for the world needs us all to step up right now and take down this evil!

God Speed

A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:

 - BRIGHTEON (main channel):  https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/dfd36d1f-0bce-447a-b16c-106b52e6bc52

 - BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

 - RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only): 
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls

 - YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
Keywords
worldwideexposespatentcovid liea warrior callsmental hospitalprofessor jean-bernard fourtillan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Ramon Tomey
Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Garrison Vance
Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Zoey Sky
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy