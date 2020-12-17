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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 78 - PROF JEAN-BERNARD FOURTILLAN EXPOSES MASSIVE COVID LIE WORLDWIDE IS PUT IN MENTAL HOSPITAL
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124 views • December 17, 2020
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution.
PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 78 - Prof Jean-Bernard Fourtillan Exposes Massive Covid Lie Worldwide is Put in Mental Hospital
The people in this World must start fighting back!... the MSM and radio stations all need to be surrounded for perpetuating A GLOBAL LIE !
Prof Jean-Bernard Fourtillan is once again one of the worlds leading professionals with the EVIDENCE we are all being lied to and who did what and WHEN!
Please share this far and wide be relentless for the world needs us all to step up right now and take down this evil!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/dfd36d1f-0bce-447a-b16c-106b52e6bc52
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution.
PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 78 - Prof Jean-Bernard Fourtillan Exposes Massive Covid Lie Worldwide is Put in Mental Hospital
The people in this World must start fighting back!... the MSM and radio stations all need to be surrounded for perpetuating A GLOBAL LIE !
Prof Jean-Bernard Fourtillan is once again one of the worlds leading professionals with the EVIDENCE we are all being lied to and who did what and WHEN!
Please share this far and wide be relentless for the world needs us all to step up right now and take down this evil!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/dfd36d1f-0bce-447a-b16c-106b52e6bc52
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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