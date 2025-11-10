BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Really Controls This Matrix, Demoncracy, Base-Baal, Ozempic Genocide and the ZCash Psyop
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
Something non-human has taken over the world. The ‘Snake Oil Heroes’ you think you voted for sell you meds to numb the spirit: Ozempic for the body, TikTok for the mind, and call it progress. Then they hand you “freedom tech” like ZCash, whisper privacy, while the same cartel codes the back door. You see, the Matrix loves a controlled revolution; it writes both sides of the script.


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: MikeBFree - Illusion of Choice: https://vigilante.tv/w/oVwXTCmgWZYr4PW73Wqi5n

Masked Politicians:

https://x.com/MrSausageGet/status/1986851318837694487?s=20

A&E Cop Star of Show:

https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia/status/1986695710201557272?s=20

Ozempic Lawsuits:

https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1986572809632395632

People can sleep again

https://x.com/MikeNellis/status/1986492921399373852?s=20

RFK on Ozempic in 2024:

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1986554561725628680?s=20

165 Million Weightloss:

https://x.com/MrSausageGet/status/1986491608498643265?s=20

RFK Rushing out of room:

https://x.com/AnthonyCabassa_/status/1986512603263459692?s=20

Gay Men Go Vote!

https://x.com/TheRealDoenut/status/1986216439720894621

Mandani:

https://x.com/CarlHigbie/status/1986446732821966879?s=20

Ostrich Killing:

https://x.com/chrisdacey/status/1987190058978582980?s=20

Canadian Ostriches:

https://x.com/CultivateElevat/status/1987219360763814290?s=20

Flight Attendant:

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1986804930049397122?s=20

Zcash Founder’s Tranny Daughter:

https://x.com/crypto_birb/status/1986876219606946177?s=20

John Mcafee Monero: https://x.com/i/status/1986741592238301648


