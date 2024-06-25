“Voting”, Kelly Brogan, Masculinity, Mandela Effect, Knights of Malta, War is for Slaughter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBT 2024-06-24 Paltrow’s Mandela Shampoo
Topic list:
* California makes it ridiculously easy to defraud voting
for one of the two “election” “choices”.
* Are Kelly Brogan and Andy Kaufman qualified to tackle “gender issues”?
* Kelly Brogan is Gwyneth VJJ-candle Paltrow’s “Doctor”.
* So what does it REALLY mean to be a man?
* How EVERYONE gets “Right vs Left” COMPLETELY wrong.
* Who sets “fads” and why they always harmful?
* Can Shiva Shampoo explain the Mandela Effect?
* Who was Fred Rogers’ special friend?
* Does the Mandela Effect affect the Bible?
* Can we trust anyone labeled as a “HERETIC”? Who was Arius?
* The Lion IS the Lamb
* Knight of Malta Oliver North likes to give to Catholic charities.
* What was “Iran-Contra” REALLY about?
* Ron Paul, Rand Paul and Rome
* Nelson Rockefeller, David Rockefeller and Rome
* Luigi Parilli links Nazis, the CIA and the Vatican
* Crystal Catholic Cathedral
* The TRUTH behind Stephen Schwarzman and the dreaded “BLACKSTONE GROUP”.
* Who was “Mr. Titan” and what can he tell us about the “Cold War”?
* Francis “X” Stankard’s visit to China: why should you care?
* What Wikipedia won’t tell you about Clay Shaw, “Pravda” and the CIA will!
* Yet another example of the U.S. gov’t sending soldiers to war to get slaughtered: the “Bazooka”.
