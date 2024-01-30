Create New Account
Joe Rogan Rails Against California + Democrats -- "It's a CULT!"
#Joe Rogan railed against the Democrats of California, calling their toxic ideology communist and a cult; releasing violent criminals without bail, to shoplifting laws, to trans "women" going into female bathrooms #joerogan #democrats #california

