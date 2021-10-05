EP 2637-6PM SO OBVIOUS: FACEBOOK "WHISTLEBLOWER" IS A PSYOP TO BRING MORE GOVERNMENT CONTROL 

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Without warning, Facebook crashed on Monday morning. It’s unclear what caused today’s global outage which saw Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram all crash. The shutdown comes after a former Facebook product manager turned “whistleblower” leaked tens of thousands of internal documents published in a blockbuster series of reports published by The Wall Street Journal. Facebook executives admit in the internal memos that Zuckerberg “hobbled” America to get vaccinated, facilitates human trafficking and that the company’s subsidiary, Instagram, is harmful to teenagers among the trove of damning information leaked. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18903
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