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RT’s Peter Lavelle interviews Jim Rogers
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21 views • June 14, 2021
RT’s Peter Lavelle interviews Jim Rogers
14 Jun, 2021
At this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, RT’s Peter Lavelle had the great privilege and pleasure to interview international financier and author Jim Rogers. Jim and Peter talk about the world economy as the Covid-19 health crisis recedes.
original posting here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/rt-interview/526476-peter-lavelle-interview-jim-rogers/
14 Jun, 2021
At this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, RT’s Peter Lavelle had the great privilege and pleasure to interview international financier and author Jim Rogers. Jim and Peter talk about the world economy as the Covid-19 health crisis recedes.
original posting here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/rt-interview/526476-peter-lavelle-interview-jim-rogers/
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