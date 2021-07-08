DROVE TO KANSAS

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
As a "Plan B" I would rather be able to have the ability to quickly relocate out of New York than be stuck here if and when the Jewish money power's conspiracy to exterminate non jews goes into the door to door phase of forced poisoning of our bodies. I will stay and fight here in New York as long as possible but these filthy rats here will NEVER rest until they get their Jewish poison in every man, woman, child and fetus. Lets hope we can beat these slimy little fuckers but I will be ready to relocate and remain in the fight.