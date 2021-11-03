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POLARIS IS MOVING
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280 views • November 03, 2021
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Weather as a Force Multiplier
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You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
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MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...
Send Info to [email protected]
YOUTUBE
ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHT...
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yL...
FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
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THE WIFE'S CHANNEL
Cweet Xcape
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP-z...
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/storm...
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
https://earth.nullschool.net/
https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
http://osmc.noaa.gov/Monitor/OSMC/OSM...
https://weather.cod.edu/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time...
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time...
https://texasstormchasers.com/app/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Jim Lee
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
https://climateviewer.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fuel_oi... oil (also known as, and residues - the heavier fractions.
AGWN
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Morales
https://www.youtube.com/c/mikemoralesKartRacer/videos
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Keywords
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