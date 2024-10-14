Jimmy Dore: Medical LIED, Quartering: Kamala Harris, Redacted News: INVASION, Wendy Bell: Obamination | EP1351 - Highlights Begin 10/14/2024 8:00 PM EDST

*** :16

Jimmy Dore Show 10/14 - The Medical Industry LIED To You About These "Harmful" Foods! w/ Dr. Joseph Mercola

*** 4:26

Quartering 10/14 - Kamala Harris WORST EMBARASSMENT YET! Busted LIVE Faking Town Hall & Audience TURNS ON HER!

***

Redacted News 10/14 - So it begins, the election INVASION of America is about to EXPLODE before Nov. 5th

*** 21:53

Wendy Bell Radio 10/14 - What An Obamination

