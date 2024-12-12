Martial Law & COG | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 32

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Derek responds to those who attack and or challenge his narrative
- Americans need to understand our duty per the Constitution and Declaration
- Hunter’s pardon. Will justice be served? Derek responds to this with important
detail
- “Report on the Biden Laptop” by Marco Polo – crimes of the Bidens exposed pick up a copy at Amazon send as Xmas gift to non-believers
- Elements of distraction are part of the plan
- DJT will bring justice for those who brought us the China virus
- Supreme court case by an individual denied case to remove DJT due to the 14th amendment
- Laws and orders rule the day – National Guard tracked the elections via analog
systems
- We are under martial – COG – Martial Law has not been publicly announced and
rightly so thus far
- Joe Biden is NOT President – his inauguration was actually his military funeral
- What is the EBS
