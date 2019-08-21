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Elon Musk Sued by WalMart for Solar Fires, Will Next Create A Literal Skynet
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408 views • August 21, 2019
If the WalMart lawsuit against Elon Musk about shoddy solar panels & installation wasn’t alarming enough, for his next trick Musk has approval from FCC to launch over 12,000 satellites to beam 5G everywhere — not just the cities. And he’s not the only one putting up satellites for 5G. What could possibly go wrong?
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