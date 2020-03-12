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How to eradicate herpes virus with ozone, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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90 views • March 12, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. and Rucker Integrative Medicine our proud to present our latest video showing the healing capacity of the Anti-Viral Package and Ozone to combat the Herpes Virus (HSV-1 & HSV-2).
Dr. Rucker presents five patients who all received our Anti-Viral Package to combat the herpes virus. In each case the patients received our Anti-Viral Package combined with ozone, along with changing their eating and adding some supplementation recommended by Dr. Rucker.
If you are dealing with the herpes virus and want to consider our Anti-Viral Package as an alternative therapy call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
Dr. Rucker presents five patients who all received our Anti-Viral Package to combat the herpes virus. In each case the patients received our Anti-Viral Package combined with ozone, along with changing their eating and adding some supplementation recommended by Dr. Rucker.
If you are dealing with the herpes virus and want to consider our Anti-Viral Package as an alternative therapy call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
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