SEVERE GEOMAGNETIC STORM--THE STRONGEST IN YEARS
SEVERE GEOMAGNETIC STORM--THE STRONGEST IN YEARS: As predicted, a CME struck Earth's magnetic field on March 24th (1437 UT). The impact opened a crack in our planet's magnetosphere and sparked a severe G4-class geomagnetic storm--the strongest geomagnetic storm since Sept. 2017.

SPACEWEATHER.COM

Keywords
sohosevere geomagnetic stormthe strongest in years

