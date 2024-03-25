SEVERE GEOMAGNETIC STORM--THE STRONGEST IN YEARS: As predicted, a CME struck Earth's magnetic field on March 24th (1437 UT). The impact opened a crack in our planet's magnetosphere and sparked a severe G4-class geomagnetic storm--the strongest geomagnetic storm since Sept. 2017.
