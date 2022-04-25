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The Gene Code Injection – an experiment on humanity?! | Interview with Dr. Madej in February 2021
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243 views • April 25, 2022
Dr. Carrie Madej rejoins Kla.TV for a new powerful exposè on the risks of the currently rolled out Covid vaccines. Since the mainstream media doesn’t speak about this and politicians around the world push restrictions on unvaccinated – can we really see dark totalitarian history repeat itself? Are there ways out of that? Watch and spread the word!
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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