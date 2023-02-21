Create New Account
Why sending MORE money to Ukraine could end in DISASTER
Glenn Beck


Feb 20, 2023


The far-left and the Biden Administration are DESTROYING America’s money supply. Not only are they blindly transforming our energy supplies, handing out government subsidies like candy, and encouraging other world governments to do the same, but we also continue to send millions of U.S. dollars to Ukraine. ‘We’re hemorrhaging money,’ Glenn says, and it’s only getting worse. Now, President Biden says we are helping to pay pensions in Ukraine too. But what about the social security mess in our own country? So, what ARE they doing?! In this clip, Glenn explains why America’s financial situation is DIRE and why, if we continue to funnel even more money into Ukraine, it could end in disaster…


