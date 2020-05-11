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Reading The Gospels
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11 views • May 11, 2020
Ever feel like we don't know how to read the Bible or where to begin? Firstly, we must start with Jesus. The Cornerstone. If we want to be a disciple then we must get to know the Master. The best way to do that is to read Jesus' words for yourself. The church world is so full of religious clichés that many valid Bible phrases have totally lost their meaning. It's time to rediscover how to be born again, again. This video is trying to help us on how to read the Gospels in a way that we can become more effective for God. Its' time to tut aside everything we've ever learned and to sit at the feet of the Master and directly hear from Jesus.
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