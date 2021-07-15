DR. CHARLES HOFFE AND KEVIN STREET

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LauraLynn
7408 subscribers
Interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe from Lytton on the devastating fire that consumed his town. Kevin Street on the after effects of taking the Astra Zeneca shot.
Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected]
Kevin Street email: [email protected]
Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
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