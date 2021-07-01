RICHIE ALLEN JOINED BY JEMMA COOPER

For more than 20 years, Jemma Cooper was a respected BBC broadcaster. That all changed when she was spotted at an anti-lockdown rally. As a journalist Jemma was interested in the the speakers at the rally, some of whom were doctors and academics. The fallout from her attendance led to her leaving the BBC. As a result, the national press hounded Jemma and printed a lot of nonsense about her, which she struggled to deal with at the time.

But she came out the other side of the tunnel and joined Richie to chat about her experience and why she has no regrets today. Jemma also discusses how having a conscious awakening ten years ago, played a part in the events of the last twelve months.

Source: The Richie Allen Show