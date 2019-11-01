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Russia Teaches Kids to Assemble AK-47’s, Texas Teaches Condoms & Anal Sex, Mandates Transgender Abuse
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163 views • November 01, 2019
To celebrate the 100th birthday of Kalishnakov, Russia is teaching their children to assemble AK-47s. In Austin, Texas, to celebrate LGBT, the school board is mandating LGBT role playing, anal sex be taught to children at 8 years old while “binary” terms like “mother” & “father”. Then, the medical industry pushes stomach surgery for obese children & family has their child taken at gun point for warning others about adverse drug effects.
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By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!"
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