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5G Video deleted by youtube and blocked from personal upload to the Web by identifing the format and codec
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91 views • May 10, 2020
Hello friends- Youtube deleted this 5-G video from two separate channels- Then they back-tracked the video to my computer and then blocked my use of the video to upload to any web-site or platform- I had to reformat and re-codec the video just to use it publicly- Just like tracing the 'Paper-Trail' they can track the 'Digital-Trail' to your computer and render your file useless- I suggest copies like I do- "NOW" I want to see if they can block this LOL! Thanks for looking in on this channel and I am about to unleash a world of info about 5G and the Virus Hoax- 'CHEERS'- westruther
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