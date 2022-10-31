Bombshell: 911 Tapes Confirm Official Pelosi Story Not True

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THE PLOT THICKENS: The David DePape Websites Have Multiple Issues – Shocking Connections
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/plot-thickens-david-depape-websites-multiple-issues-shocking-connections/
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Paul Pelosi Attacker’s Nudist Ex-Lover Is PEDOPHILE Who Bought Sex Dolls ‘For Their Sons to Use’
https://www.infowars.com/posts/paul-pelosi-attackers-nudist-ex-lover-is-pedophile-who-bought-sex-dolls-for-their-sons-to-use/
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False Flag Paul Pelosi [Unverified Article, you decide] 👀
https://realrawnews.com/2022/10/false-flag-paul-pelosi/